Railways ensures supply of coal, petroleum products amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): From March 23 to April 3, Indian Railways has transported more than 2.5 lakh wagons of coal and 17,742 wagons of petroleum products amid the COVID-19 lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus, said the Ministry of Railways in a statement on Saturday.

To monitor the uninterrupted movement of materials fuelling the power, transport and infrastructure sectors and other essential commodities over Indian Railways, an emergency freight control centre is working in the Ministry of Railways.

Freight movement is being closely monitored by officials at very senior level. And issues which were earlier being faced by Railways at many terminal points in loading and unloading operations are being effectively resolved.

Moreover, Indian Railways staff deployed at various good sheds, stations and control offices continued working to ensure the supply of essential items for the critical sectors.

A 21-day nationwide lockdown has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

