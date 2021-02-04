Railways focused on completion of priority projects quickly

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): To boost rail infrastructure and make it network future-ready, Indian Railways on Wednesday has identified 56 projects all across the country in various zones to be completed by February 21, March 21, and the FY 2021-22.

Indian Railways has the highest ever total Plan capex of Rs 2,15,058 crores this year out of which Rs 1,07,100 crores for capital expenditure has been allocated in the general budget, From now in a paradigm shift, Railways will be focussed on the completion of existing projects quickly as well besides simultaneously working on the newly announced projects.



As far as new big projects are concerned, Rs 40932 Crores have been allocated for new lines, Rs 26116 crores for doubling, Rs 5263 crores for traffic facilities, and Rs 7122 crore for ROBs/RUBs. Traffic Facilities have seen a whopping 156 percent jump in allocation while New Lines have got a 52 percent increase in allocation as Compared to last year

Other than these major projects, for the convenience of the public, Railways is set to complete more than 1200 road overbridge(ROB), the road under bridges (RUB), subways this year.

The thrust of Annual Plan 2021-22 is on infrastructure development, throughput enhancement, development of terminal facilities, the process of the speed of trains, signaling systems, improvement of passengers/users' amenities, safety works of the road over/under bridges, etc. (ANI)

