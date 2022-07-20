Railways identified 1,253 stations for modernisation, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): For the development of Railway stations, the Ministry of Railways has formulated various developmental schemes that are Model Station Scheme, Modern Station Scheme and Adarsh Station Scheme for the upgradation, modernization and augmentation of stations on Indian Railways including stations in various small and big cities, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said railway stations are upgraded/modernised under the Adarsh Station Scheme based on identified need of providing better-enhanced passenger amenities at stations. 1,253 railway stations over Indian Railways have been identified for development under Adarsh Station Scheme.

Out of these, 1,215 Railway stations have been developed and the remaining 38 stations are targeted for development in Financial Year 2022-23, he said.

Vaishnaw further said that a new scheme of major upgradation of railway stations has been initiated. The facilities envisaged in this scheme include the provision of a roof plaza/concourse wherever feasible where passengers and other users can wait comfortably and enjoy superior and well-designed amenities like lounges, recreation areas, waiting areas, seating arrangement, shopping areas, restaurants/cafeterias, tapped potable drinking water points, restrooms, WiFi, ATMs, medical facilities etc, integration with both sides of the city as far as possible along with segregation of arrival and departure, lift/escalators/travelators for a comfortable movement, drop off, pick up and parking facilities for passengers.



An Umbrella work costing Rs 12,000 crore has been sanctioned in Supplementary Budget 2021-22 and another Umbrella work costing Rs 5,500 crore has been sanctioned in Budget 2022-23 for the development of stations across Indian Railways under the Major Upgradation Scheme.

The details of allocation and expenditure for development and maintenance of stations are maintained Zonal Railway-wise and not state-wise or station-wise, the Minister said.

Passenger amenities are generally funded under Plan Head-53 'Passenger Amenities'. Under this Plan Head-53, over Indian Railways during 2020-21 was Rs 2,615.30 crore, whereas, in 2021-22 Rs 2,344.55 crores and in 2022-23 Rs 2,700 crores funds allocated.

Three railway stations such as Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, Gandhinagar Railway Station and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal have been developed and commissioned.

Work is in progress at five stations viz Ayodhya, Gomtinagar, Bijawasan, Safdarjang, and Tirupati. Recently contract has been awarded for the redevelopment of Gaya, Udhna, Somnath and Ernakulam Junction Stations. Work of various other stations is at different stages of techno-economic feasibility studies and tendering. (ANI)

