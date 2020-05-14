Railways issues revised guidelines on cancellation of already booked tickets, refund of fare with effect from March 21

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Ministry of Railways has issued revised guidelines on cancellation of already booked tickets and refund of fare, with effect from March 21.

For trains cancelled by Railways and with respect to PSR Counter Ticket, the guidelines from the Ministry of Railways states, "Refund across the counter can be taken on submission of Ticket up to six months from date of journey (instead of 3 days excluding day of journey)."

For E-ticket--it is Auto Refunded as per the guidelines.

For train not cancelled, however, if the passenger does not want to perform journey, the guidelines states, "As a special case, full refund for already booked reserved tickets, both PSR counter generated and E-tickets shall be given."

For PSR counter--Passengers can file TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) within six months from date of journey (instead of 3 days) at the station and submit the detailed TDR within next sixty days (instead of 10 days) to Chief Claims Officer/CCM Refund's office for getting the refund amount, subject to verification. E-tickets: Online cancellation and refund facility is available.

Passengers can also cancel PSR counter ticket through 139 or through the website of IRCTC and get across the counter within six months from date of journey (Instead of, upto schedule departure of the train).

Full refund of cancellation amount so deducted, on cancellation of already booked reserved tickets, for journey period starting from March 21, 2020.

For PSR counter tickets Passengers who have already cancelled their tickets for the said journey period starting from March 21 can apply for refund of balance amount of cancellation charge deducted to the office of Chief claims officer or Chief Commercial Managers Refund (CCM-Refund) of concerned Zonal Railways HeadQuarters.

The application for the claiming refund of the balance amount of cancellation charge so deducted can be made through the post in the prescribed format (enclosed) within six months of the scheduled date of journey.

CRIS shall provide a utility for all such tickets to be accessed by CCO/CCM/Refund's office through which the refund of the remaining amount of cancellation charge so deducted can be made to the passengers.

For E-tickets--Refund of balance amount of cancellation charge so deducted shall be credited to the account of the passengers from which ticket was booked. CRIS and IRCTC shall prepare a utility for providing balance refund amount of cancellation charge. (ANI)

