Representative Image
Representative Image

Railways ministry inks MoU with CII to foster green initiatives

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): In a move aimed at facilitation of green initiatives, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Railways and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) here on Friday.
The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, Director General of CII Chandrajit Banerjee, Member - Rolling Stock Rajesh Agarwal and other railway board officials were present at the event.
"Cleanliness (Swachhta) has become a movement. Taking inspiration from the Prime Minister, mass participation is being witnessed on this front across the whole country. We at railways are also making concerted efforts to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in trains and on the station premises," Angadi said.
Expressing his delight on 50 railway units, 12 railway stations and 16 more buildings receiving green certification, the minister anticipated that more production units and workshops would be touching the same mark in the future.
Energy efficiency in manufacturing facilities, greening of the railway properties, demonstrative pilots of net-zero energy buildings, development of green procurement policy, waste management policy, solid waste disposal, carbon neutrality and phytoremediation stood among the major objectives of the MoU.
Directed towards wide circulation, three coffee table publications - one each on energy efficiency, GreenCo rating and green buildings (including railway stations) were released, as conceptualised under the MoU.
Indian railways and CII have been working together since 2016 on green rating and energy efficiency studies.
GreenCo rating system, developed by CII, evaluates the rate of performance of industrial units who pursue environmentally sustainable practices and also certifies them as a green building. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:03 IST

Andhra CM meets Niti Ayog VC; seeks Centre's help for development

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar met Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy here on Friday to discuss funds for the development of the state from Centre.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:53 IST

D K Shivakumar's ED custody extended till Sept 17 in money...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday extended till September 17 the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in connection with a money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:49 IST

Pune: One held for drug trafficking, narcotics over Rs 3 lakh seized

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): One person was arrested on Thursday for drug trafficking and narcotics worth over Rs 3 lakh seized from his possession, Customs Department said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:36 IST

Economic slowdown due to liberalisation policy started in 1991:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): RSS ideologue and an ardent advocate of the swadeshi movement, KN Govindacharya on Friday blamed the continuation of liberalisation policy initiated in 1991 for the current economic situation of the country and warned the government of consequences of blindly followin

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:28 IST

DAC approves for Capital Procurement for Services amounting...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Friday accorded approval for Capital Procurement for the Services amounting to approximately Rs 2,000 crores.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:25 IST

Delhi court defers case against Rahul over alleged derogatory...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday deferred till October 18 the matter pertaining to a complaint filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:23 IST

Pak weakening day-by-day, on verge of splitting into 5-6 parts:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Indresh Kumar on Friday said that Pakistan is getting weaker "day-by-day" and is headed towards another partition - this time into five-six parts.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:05 IST

Unani, Siddha medical centres inaugurated at Safdarjung Hospital...

New Delhi [India] Sept 13, (ANI): Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik on Friday inaugurated an Unani Medical Centre and Siddha Clinical Research Unit at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:04 IST

NCP's Konkan face Bhaskar Jadhav joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) received another blow when its leader Bhaskar Jadhav joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:03 IST

Democratic dissent should not eclipse democratic decency: Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said democratic dissent is a right but while exercising this right, legislators must not forget democratic decency.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:02 IST

UNESCO to publish anthology of Guru Nanak Dev's writing in world...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has decided to translate and publish an anthology of the writings of Guru Nanak Dev in world languages to mark his 550th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:48 IST

Manipur Police to launch mass anti-liquor drive: CM

Imphal [Manipur], Sept 13 (ANI): The Manipur Police will launch a mass drive against illegal sale of liquor and unlawful manufacture of spurious liquor in the state, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Friday.

Read More
iocl