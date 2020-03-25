Railways not to run passenger, mail trains till April 14 due to lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): With 21-day lockdown in the country effective from Tuesday midnight to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Railways said on Wednesday that no passenger, mail, express or suburban trains will run till the midnight of April 14.

However, freight trains will continue to operate to ensure the supply of essential commodities.

A Railway Ministry release said it had been decided to extend the cancellations already in force.

"Ministry of Railways has decided to extend the cancellation of passenger train services on Indian Railways, all mail/express trains (including premium trains), passenger trains, suburban trains and trains of Metro Railway, Kolkata shall be extended till 2400 hours of 14th April 2020," it said. (ANI)