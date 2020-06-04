Railways official, 2 family members test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): A Railways official and his wife and daughter have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi, sources said.

The official had last attended office on June 1, they added.

The total number of cases in the country has now reached 207,615 including 101,497 active cases, 100,303 cured/discharged/migrated, and 5,815 deaths. (ANI)

