Railways Police bust inter-state job racket, 5 held

New Delhi [India] September 1 (ANI): Five people were held for impersonating trainee ticket examiners, as Railways Police busted a job racket on Wednesday.

The case has been registered under sections 419, 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under sections 147 and 149 of the Indian Railways Act at the Police station at New Delhi Railway Station.



The racket had inter-state network and ramifications, all of which stand unearthed now, said Railways Police.

Many other syndicate members of the racket, operating from other states, are also under the Police radar.

"With the arrest of 5 persons impersonating trainee Ticket Examiners, a railway job racket having an inter-state network and ramifications has been unearthed. Many other syndicate members operating from other states are also on the radar", Harendra K Singh, DCP Railways told ANI. (ANI)

