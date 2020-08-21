Railways pulls freight traffic ahead of last year's level despite COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Indian Railways achieved a significant milestone of pulling freight traffic ahead of last year's level in spite of COVID-19 related challenges.

On August 19, 2020 the freight loading was 3.11 million tonnes which is higher than last year for the same date (2.97 million tonnes). Indian Railways earned Rs 306.1 crore from freight loading which is Rs 5.28 crore higher than last year for the same date (Rs 300.82 crore).

From August 1 to August 19, 2020, the total freight loading is 57.47 million tonnes which is higher than last year for the same period (53.65 million tonnes). Thus, the Railways has earned Rs 5,461.21 crore from freight loading which is Rs 25.9 crore higher than last year for the same period (Rs 5,435.31 crore).

It may be noted that in line with the Prime Minister's call to improve logistics in the country, the Indian Railways has been making huge strides in increasing the speed and volume of goods carried. It is going to promote Railways' freight service, making traders, businesses and suppliers aware of the benefits associated with transportation through Indian Railways.

Some benefits of Railway freight transportation includes economical transportation due to the subsidies provided, prompt and efficient delivery of goods, safe transportation, ensuring goods reach their destination without damage. (ANI)

