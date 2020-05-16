Railways ready to run Shramik Special trains from any district: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): The Indian Railways is ready to run Shramik Special trains from any district in the country, said Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday.

For this, the Railways asked District Collectors (DCs) to prepare lists of stranded labour and destination and apply to the Railways through the state nodal officer.

"To provide relief to migrant labourers, Indian Railways is ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district in the country. District Collectors should prepare lists of stranded labour and destination and apply to Railways through the state nodal officer," Goyal tweeted along with the list of Railways' nodal officers of different states.

He said that DCs should also give a list and destination to the state nodal officers of the Railways.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways said that 1,074 Shramik special trains have been operationalised from various states across the country till May 15 midnight.



The ministry stated that more than 14 lakh stranded people have been transported back to their home states in the last 15 days. (ANI)

