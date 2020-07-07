Railways reduces frequency of 2 special trains on WB govt's request

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 7 (ANI): On request of the West Bengal government, the frequency of two special trains have been reduced to weekly, Eastern Railway said.

Frequency of Howrah-New Delhi-Howrah Special (via Patna) and Howrah-New Delhi-Howrah Special (via Dhanbad) have been reduced to weekly.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 22,126 COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, including 6,658 active, 14,711 cured/discharged and 757 deaths. (ANI)