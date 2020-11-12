Railways resumes 696 suburban services in West Bengal

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], November 11 (ANI): After nearly eight months of suspending operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Suburban Railway services resumed in West Bengal from Wednesday.

Passengers were seen boarding trains from Naihati and Kankinara railway stations in North 24 Parganas district.



As many as 696 suburban services have resumed in the state from today. As per the protocols, trains are being operated with 50 per cent capacity.



Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday had said that the Railways will operate 696 suburban services in West Bengal from November 11.

"Railways to operate 696 suburban services in West Bengal from tomorrow onwards, ensuring safe and convenient movement for the passengers of Kolkata," he had tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Railway (ER) has urged commuters to observe strict guidelines, such as use of hand sanitisers, masks and maintaining physical distance during their travel.



"Awareness building posters on Covid precautions are provided at different suburban stations of Howrah Division before resumption of suburban EMU services from 11.11.2020. Passengers are requested to wear Mask/Face Cover to follow Covid protocols," the ER tweeted. (ANI)

