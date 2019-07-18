Representative image
Representative image

Railways to conduct recruitment drive for para-medical staff from July 19-21

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:06 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian Railways will conduct the largest recruitment drive for 1923 posts in para-medical categories from July 19 to 21.
More than 4.39 lakh candidates will be taking the test which will be held in 345 test centres in 107 towns and cities across the country, said a statement issued by the Railways on Thursday.
"The test will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to the posts of Para-Medical categories and will be held in three shifts," the statement mentioned.
This is the first recruitment drive by the Indian Railways in which reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will be available to eligible candidates. Against 10 per cent of the total vacancies earmarked for EWS candidates, 4654 EWS candidates will be appearing in the tests.
The Computer-Based Test will be of 90 minutes duration with 30 minutes extra for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs). The tests will comprise questions from the professional stream, general awareness, general arithmetic, general intelligence and reasoning and general science. There will be multiple choice objective questions.
The questions of the test will be available in 15 different languages, including English and Hindi. The candidates can view the question in English and the language the candidate has opted as the medium of the test.
The largest number of candidates applied for this recruitment is from Uttar Pradesh (64,596) followed by Rajasthan (62,772), Maharashtra (38,097), and Kerala (35,496).
A salient feature of this recruitment is that female candidates outnumber males. The female candidates constitute 62 per cent of the total candidates. Besides, there are also 28 transgender candidates in the fray.
The selected candidates will be appointed, inter alia, to the posts of staff nurse, dietician, health and malaria inspector, pharmacist, optometrist, and radiographer.
More than 50 per cent of candidates will be appearing for the post of staff nurse, the Railways observed. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:11 IST

Nothing to do with floods; DM clears air over viral image of...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], July 18 (ANI): Clarifying the air over the viral image of a drowned infant washed ashore, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate (DM) Alok Ranjan said that the picture has got nothing to do with floods as are being claimed on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:06 IST

Muzaffarpur: Mother jumps after pushing four children into...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], July 18 (ANI): A mother and daughter were rescued from drowning in Bagmati River in Muzaffarpur, Bihar after the mother allegedly jumped into the river along with her four children. Three bodies were later recovered in a search operation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:01 IST

Apoorva chargesheeted for murdering husband Rohit Shekhar

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet in connection with the death of late Congress leader ND Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, and charged the latter's wife Apoorva for murder.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:53 IST

Consider trust vote by end of the day: K'taka Governor tells Speaker

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): With the state assembly witnessing a high voltage debate since the commencement of today's session, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday directed Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to consider trust vote of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition governme

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:52 IST

DGCA conducts safety audit of five airlines, lists security concerns

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has done the safety audit of five airlines, including Air India, and has listed out security concerns in these carriers, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:41 IST

Uprorar in K'taka Assembly over Congress MLA Shrimant Patil

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Members of the ruling coalition in Karnataka on Thursday raised questions in the state Assembly over Congress MLA Shrimant Patil's admission to a hospital in Mumbai ahead of the crucial trust vote on thursday..

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:39 IST

Muzaffarpur: Mother jumps after pushing four children into...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], July 18 (ANI): A mother and daughter were rescued from drowning in Bagmati River in Muzaffarpur, Bihar after the mother allegedly jumped into the river along with her four children. Three bodies were later recovered in a search operation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:34 IST

ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav upholds India's stand: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the ICJ's verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case strongly supported and upheld India's stand on most of the points related to the case and termed Pakistan's projection of the verdict as its victory as "a boisterous and

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:33 IST

Alpesh Thakor, Dhavalsinh Zala join BJP

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 18 (ANI): Former Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor and his close aide Dhavalsinh Zala on Thursday joined the BJP in presence of Gujarat BJP President, Jitu Vaghani.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:25 IST

SC declines urgent hearing on plea against states on mob lynching

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to give an urgent listing to a petition seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against states for their alleged failure in curbing mob lynching.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:24 IST

Seven laws related to indirect taxation being amended through...

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said seven legislations each under the direct taxation and indirect taxation were being amended by the Finance Bill to boost manufacturing and bring greater simplicity and effectiveness to the laws.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:23 IST

Party workers' views will be honoured in deciding next Cong...

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will keep the views of the party workers in mind while deciding the next party President, CWC member Jitin Prasad said on Thursday.

Read More
iocl