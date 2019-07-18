Railways to conduct recruitment drive for para-medical staff from July 19-21

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian Railways will conduct the largest recruitment drive for 1923 posts in para-medical categories from July 19 to 21.

More than 4.39 lakh candidates will be taking the test which will be held in 345 test centres in 107 towns and cities across the country, said a statement issued by the Railways on Thursday.

"The test will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to the posts of Para-Medical categories and will be held in three shifts," the statement mentioned.

This is the first recruitment drive by the Indian Railways in which reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will be available to eligible candidates. Against 10 per cent of the total vacancies earmarked for EWS candidates, 4654 EWS candidates will be appearing in the tests.

The Computer-Based Test will be of 90 minutes duration with 30 minutes extra for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs). The tests will comprise questions from the professional stream, general awareness, general arithmetic, general intelligence and reasoning and general science. There will be multiple choice objective questions.

The questions of the test will be available in 15 different languages, including English and Hindi. The candidates can view the question in English and the language the candidate has opted as the medium of the test.

The largest number of candidates applied for this recruitment is from Uttar Pradesh (64,596) followed by Rajasthan (62,772), Maharashtra (38,097), and Kerala (35,496).

A salient feature of this recruitment is that female candidates outnumber males. The female candidates constitute 62 per cent of the total candidates. Besides, there are also 28 transgender candidates in the fray.

The selected candidates will be appointed, inter alia, to the posts of staff nurse, dietician, health and malaria inspector, pharmacist, optometrist, and radiographer.

More than 50 per cent of candidates will be appearing for the post of staff nurse, the Railways observed. (ANI)

