Railways to offer massage on board; will hire male professionals first

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): With a plan to introduce professional massage services in trains, a Railways official on Sunday said initially masseurs (male) will be hired for the project and subsequently, on the basis of its success, the masseuse will be introduced.

The masseurs who will provide professional services to the passengers on train will have to travel on their own ticket and their number would be displayed to the passengers for availing the services, said the Railway official.

Indian Railways on Saturday announced massage services for passengers that would be made available in 39 trains deporting from Indore. The 39 trains originating from Indore will soon provide head and foot massage services to its passengers.

DRM Ratlam division, RN Sunkar said, "We have already awarded tenders. Initially, we will have only masseurs and based on the success of the project, we will introduce masseuses."

"Masseurs will travel as passengers and carry their own tickets. Railways will be benefitted as there will be more earning through these tickets and an additional benefit of Rs 20 lakh per annum. Passengers onboard can call for services through contact number displayed in coaches," said Sunkar.

Passengers hailed the initiative by the Railways and asserted that it would be of great help to those who are tired of the long journey and to the elder commuters.

"It will help passengers. Passengers who are aged, women passengers, daily commuters and others will be benefitted. However, I feel that the massage services should be provided at concessional rates to those who travel in sleeper class," said Anil Jain, a traveller from Indore.

"Such types of services should be started at Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmadabad also," he added.

"I am a regular traveller and I see the problem faced by elder citizens travelling in trains. This would be of great help to such passengers and also to those who need it medically. The rates seem to be normal," said Ankit Bansal, who hails from Rajasthan.

"This would also be of great help to those passengers who are tired of the long journey," he added.

"Railway Ministry has given us directions to provide as many facilities as possible to passengers. So we decided to start this. Agency has been designated and they will appoint trained masseurs and provide their medical and other certificates to us, then we will authorise them," said Sunkar.

The Railways will charge Rs 100 each for foot massage or head massage and charges will surge if a passenger wants some 'specialized services', use of medicines or oils. The charges will vary accordingly, the official said.

Massage service will not be available during night hours (10 pm to 6 am). The service is likely to commence in the next 15-20 days. Among the 39 trains in which this service will be provided include Malwa Express, Humsafar Express, Mahamana Express and Shipra Express among others. (ANI)

