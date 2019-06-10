DRM, Ratlam Division , RN Sunkar talking to ANI on Sunday in Indore
DRM, Ratlam Division , RN Sunkar talking to ANI on Sunday in Indore

Railways to offer massage on board; will hire male professionals first

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:10 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): With a plan to introduce professional massage services in trains, a Railways official on Sunday said initially masseurs (male) will be hired for the project and subsequently, on the basis of its success, the masseuse will be introduced.
The masseurs who will provide professional services to the passengers on train will have to travel on their own ticket and their number would be displayed to the passengers for availing the services, said the Railway official.
Indian Railways on Saturday announced massage services for passengers that would be made available in 39 trains deporting from Indore. The 39 trains originating from Indore will soon provide head and foot massage services to its passengers.
DRM Ratlam division, RN Sunkar said, "We have already awarded tenders. Initially, we will have only masseurs and based on the success of the project, we will introduce masseuses."
"Masseurs will travel as passengers and carry their own tickets. Railways will be benefitted as there will be more earning through these tickets and an additional benefit of Rs 20 lakh per annum. Passengers onboard can call for services through contact number displayed in coaches," said Sunkar.
Passengers hailed the initiative by the Railways and asserted that it would be of great help to those who are tired of the long journey and to the elder commuters.
"It will help passengers. Passengers who are aged, women passengers, daily commuters and others will be benefitted. However, I feel that the massage services should be provided at concessional rates to those who travel in sleeper class," said Anil Jain, a traveller from Indore.
"Such types of services should be started at Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmadabad also," he added.
"I am a regular traveller and I see the problem faced by elder citizens travelling in trains. This would be of great help to such passengers and also to those who need it medically. The rates seem to be normal," said Ankit Bansal, who hails from Rajasthan.
"This would also be of great help to those passengers who are tired of the long journey," he added.
"Railway Ministry has given us directions to provide as many facilities as possible to passengers. So we decided to start this. Agency has been designated and they will appoint trained masseurs and provide their medical and other certificates to us, then we will authorise them," said Sunkar.
The Railways will charge Rs 100 each for foot massage or head massage and charges will surge if a passenger wants some 'specialized services', use of medicines or oils. The charges will vary accordingly, the official said.
Massage service will not be available during night hours (10 pm to 6 am). The service is likely to commence in the next 15-20 days. Among the 39 trains in which this service will be provided include Malwa Express, Humsafar Express, Mahamana Express and Shipra Express among others. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 07:59 IST

Kerala: 8 die after ambulance collides with lorry

Palakkad (Kerala), [India], June 10 (ANI): At least eight people died after an ambulance they were travelling in rammed into a lorry in Palakkad city of Kerala.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 07:20 IST

Rahul Gandhi won in Wayanad due to 40% Muslim population: Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed that Congress President Rahul Gandhi won in Wayanad due to 40 per cent population being Muslims.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 07:03 IST

BJP using Union Home Ministry for 'political conspiracy': WB...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee has accused the BJP of using Union Ministry of Home Affairs for "political conspiracy".

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 06:41 IST

Situation 'under control', claims WB govt in letter to MHA

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): West Bengal government has written a letter to Union Ministry of Home Affairs stating that the law and order situation was "under control" in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 06:10 IST

Haryana: 4 men thrashed by locals on suspicion of cow smuggling

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Four men were allegedly thrashed by locals and forced to drink urine in Dayor village of Fatehabad on the suspicion of cow smuggling.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 05:24 IST

4-year-old girl raped by minor boy in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): A four girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in Barhi village of Jabalpur on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 04:53 IST

Odisha: Malkangiri administration, police initiate 15-day...

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Malkangiri district administration in Odisha with the help of state police has initiated a 15-day long training program for surrendered Naxals and transgenders in an attempt to make them self-dependent.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 04:18 IST

Mumbai: Parts of city receives rainfall

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Jun 10 (ANI): Parts of Mumbai received rainfall accompanied by thunder on Sunday night giving much-needed respite to the people from the sweltering heat.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 04:06 IST

MP: BJP delegation submits memorandum to Governor over...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): A BJP delegation led by party's MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, has submitted a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel over 'deteriorating law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 03:38 IST

Priyanka Gandhi to visit UP for first time after Congress' poll debacle

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday for the first time after facing massive defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 03:31 IST

Girl shot at in South West Delhi, accused arrested

New Delhi (India), Jun 10 (ANI): One person was arrested for his alleged involvement in shooting at a girl in South West Delhi, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 03:13 IST

Congress turning into a divided house due to infighting among leaders

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): While the Congress has always maintained that no crisis is going on within the party after facing defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, however, the real picture is quite different from what the party is claiming.

Read More
iocl