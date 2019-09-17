Representative image
Representative image

Railways to ply more passenger trains on busiest routes

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Railway Ministry has got a sanction of Rs 13,000 crore budget for its plan to rid the busiest routes of freight train traffic so that it can ply more passenger trains, Railway Board cHAIRMAN Rajiv Kumar Yadav said on Tuesday.
"The existing network of Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah will be free of freight to the maximum extent so that we will have enough capacity to run passenger trains. Our vision is to ply trains that can match the demand on that route. We have got a sanction of Rs 13,000 crore budget. We will upgrade the infrastructure simultaneously," he told reporters here.
According to Yadav, this move will remove the hassle of passengers waiting to get their rail tickets confirmed as it will free the busiest routes in the country along the aforementioned route.
"We will upgrade it in four years so that passenger trains could run at a speed of 160 km per hour. We should be able to run as many trains as the demand requires, " Yadav added.
Apart from this, the ministry is working to complete three dedicated freight corridors with a combined length of approximately 6,000 kilometers in the next five years.
These are the Delhi-Chennai route known as the North-South corridor, Mumbai to Howrah which is called the East-West corridor and Kharagpur to Vijaywada or the East Coast corridor.
Officials in the ministry said that a preliminary survey report of these corridors has been submitted and detailed survey will be completed soon, he also added that the existing networks will also be upgraded.
"Dedicated freight corridor between Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah is 3000 kilometres, which is our busiest route even among the golden quadrilateral and golden diagonal. We will complete upgradation of these routes by 2021," Yadav said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:21 IST

Today, people are wearing saffron clothes and raping: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said here on Tuesday that "people are wearing saffron clothes and raping."

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:09 IST

Karnataka: Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Dy CM participate in...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa participated in a tree-day celebration here on Tuesday, which had been organised to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:03 IST

Centre's steps in J-K are proving counterproductive to normalcy:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): CPM leader Yusuf Tarigami on Tuesday said that whatever steps the Central government has taken in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 are proving 'counterproductive' to the process of normalcy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:48 IST

Saradha scam: CBI to constitute special team to trace Rajeev Kumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to constitute a special team to trace the location and whereabouts of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar as he failed to appear before it for questioning for the third time on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:47 IST

ED attaches assets worth over Rs 277-cr in over Rs 1000-cr e-Biz...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached assets worth over Rs 277 crore relating to Noida-based firm eBIZ.com for allegedly cheating around 12 lakh people through pyramid-style multilevel marketing schemes to the tune of Rs 1,064 crore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:32 IST

Bihar: People install statue of PM Modi at a temple in Katihar,...

Katihar (Bihar) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): People here on Tuesday conducted special prayers on the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a temple where they have installed his statue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:29 IST

Encroachment on water sources will be considered as crime: Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that encroachment on water sources will be considered as a crime and asked officials to remove them.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:28 IST

TN: CID summons DMK MP Jagathrakshakan in land grab case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday summoned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP, S Jagathrakshakan to appear on September 23 in connection with alleged confiscation of 1.54 acre of land belonging to a leather factory in Chromepet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:21 IST

Bhubaneswar: RSS Working Committee meetings to be held between Oct 15-20

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) working committee meetings will take place in Bhubaneswar between October 15-20.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:18 IST

SAD to contest Haryana assembly polls

Chandigarh [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday announced to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, where its ally -- BJP -- is in power.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:09 IST

Jaishankar takes a veiled jibe at Pakistan over its human rights record

New Delhi [India], Sep 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday took a veiled jibe at Pakistan over the grave human rights situation in the nation, saying if there is "a human rights audit today in this part of the world I can pretty confidently assert who'll come last in it." Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:08 IST

Security tightened in Haryana following JeM threat letter

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Police have intensified security arrangements in and around railway stations across Haryana, days after Rohtak railway police received a threat letter purportedly written by Pakistan-based terror outfit -- Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Read More
iocl