Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from Nov 11

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that railways will run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from November 11.



Piyush Goyal said that running of suburban services will ease the movement of travellers.

"Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from 11th November. With adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance passenger convenience, ease of movement and facilitate smooth travel for the people," he tweeted. (ANI)

