Railways to run parcel trains from Guwahati to Dibrugarh, Mendipathar

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Indian Railways are set to run parcel trains from Guwahati to Dibrugarh and Mendipathar (Meghalaya) to facilitate transport of essential items, the Northeast Frontier Railway said on Saturday.

Under aegis of Northeast Frontier Railway, parcel express trains will move to the two stations in Assam and Meghalaya, the PRO for the Northeast Frontier Railway said.

The move comes in the wake of COVID-19 criris and lockdown imposed across the country.

Meanwhile, in a major boost to the supply chain across the country amid the lockdown, the Railways has introduced unhindered services of 109 timetabled parcel trains for nationwide transportation of essential commodities and other goods.

Earlier it said that this is expected to boost the availability of vital goods required for ordinary citizens, industry and agriculture during the coronavirus outbreak.

Approximately, 58 routes (109 trains) for parcel special trains have been notified since the beginning of the lockdown. Till April 5, 27 routes were notified, out of which 17 routes were regular scheduled services, while the remaining were for single trips only.

The Railways said that local industries, e-commerce companies, interested groups, individuals and any other prospective loaders can book parcels on these trains. (ANI)

