Railways to run Pune-Gorakhpur one-way special train

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): To clear the extra rush of passengers, the Central Railway will run a special one-way train on special charges from Pune to Gorakhpur on December 16.

According to Railways, 01457 special will leave Pune at 16.15 hours on December 16 and arrive in Gorakhpur at 22.45 hours on the next day.



The train will have halts at Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa Jn, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jn, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki Jn, Gonda and Basti.

The train will have two AC-3 Tier, nine Sleeper Class and eight General Second class including one Guard's brake van.

Bookings for special train No 01457 on special charges will open on December 15 at all computerised reservation centres and on the railways online booking website. (ANI)

