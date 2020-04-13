Railways transports 20 litres camel milk from Rajasthan to Mumbai for special child

Sriganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], April 13 (ANI): The nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus has not been easy for many, least of all for the underprivileged in the country and for those with medical conditions.

But these challenging times have also given the society several tales of hope.

Recently a woman from Mumbai had put forth her plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi narrating her ordeal. Her child, suffering from autism, needed pulses, and camel milk to survive.

"A Mumbai woman appealed to Prime Minister on Twitter that her child is autistic and survives only on camel milk and pulses. This appeal was noticed by Bothra, a senior Police officer in Odisha. He circulated it in his network. It came to the notice of Chief Passenger Transportation Manager, North-West Railway, Tarun Jain," said Abhay Sharma, CPRO, North-Western Railway.

Jain, in turn, coordinated with concerned officials to see how camel milk could be supplied to Mumbai.

"Bandra-Ludhiana parcel service had begun some time ago. It was seen that if the train stopped at Falna station, milk product, powder could be loaded in it," informed Sharma.

Bothra realised that milk supplier cannot supply it to any place other than Falna at short notice.

"So, the Railway authorities took a decision in this regard. Finally, 20 litres of camel milk and milk powder were supplied and delivered to the said lady in Mumbai. This was a good collaboration across geographies and departments," Sharma said.

The nationwide lockdown was imposed last month in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. Restrictions were imposed on non-essential travel and most of the transportation was stopped. (ANI)

