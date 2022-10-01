RailWire retail broadband connection now available on RailTel's Wi-Fi network at 6,105 railway stations across India

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): RailTel on Saturday announced that customers of its retail broadband RailWire can now use their home broadband plans on RailTel's high-speed Wi-Fi network across 6,105 railway stations across the country.

According to the official statement, RailWire subscribers need not to buy prepaid Wi-Fi plans at railway stations and can use their RailWire Fiber To The Home (FTTH) subscription on RailTel's Wi-Fi network.

To avail of the latest facility, RailWire subscribers just need to switch on Wi-Fi on their smartphone, select RailWire SSID and click the hyperlink provided on the captive portal (log-in screen) to punch RailWire User ID and Password.

RailTel's Wi-Fi at railway stations are spread across India and is one of the single largest integrated public Wi-Fi networks, globally, which gets accessed by more than 10 lakh unique users daily.



Currently, RailWire has 4.82 lakh subscribers across India and the number is only growing.

"RailTel is committed to strengthening its RailWire infrastructure, spreading deeper into data-starved areas, unleashing more infotainment offerings and improving value propositions for its RailWire customers in the near future. Making home broadband plan available at Station WiFi network across India is a unique value proposition for our esteemed RailWire customers," said Sanjai Kumar, CMD-RailTel.

Recently, RailTel introduced "RailWire SATRANG", Multi faceted multi-screen broadband entertainment packages to redefine the new age digital experience of streaming OTT (Over-The-Top) entertainment contents "on the go" (subscribe through RailWire and use anywhere), the response of which has been very encouraging.

OTT contents can now be enjoyed on any of the 6105 railway stations using stations Wi-Fi network while family members may enjoy OTT at Home broadband at the same time.

The OTT bundled RailWire broadband plans start from Rs 499 per month with 14 OTTs, which is quite affordable and is available across the country. RailWire has internet penetration in rural areas with more than 50 per cent of subscribers in semi-urban or rural areas. (ANI)

