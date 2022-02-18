Rain accompanied by thunderstorms predicted for parts of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi on Friday predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain for parts of the national capital along with Haryana and Rajasthan.



"Light intensity rain would also occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South, Southwest, West, North, Northwest Delhi, Rohtak, Mehem, Nuh, Sohana, Manesar, Gurugram, Bhiwari, Tosham, Jhajjar, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Palwal, Aurangabad, Bhiwani (Haryana) Laxmangarh, Nagar, Nadbai (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," said the RWFC, New Delhi in a tweet. (ANI)

