Rain and lightning in several districts of Uttar Pradesh: IMD

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:42 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): Several districts of Uttar Pradesh are very likely to have rain, thunderstorm and lightning during the next three hours.
"Rain and lightning very likely to occur during the next three hours at isolated places over Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Ayodhya, Basti, Ambedkarnagar, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Sonbhadra districts and adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh," according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Heavy rainfall is expected at Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, the IMD said in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.
Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning may also occur at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha.
Strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph are very likely to prevail over west-central and southwest Arabian Sea, the weather office said.

It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:49 IST

Noida: Bike rider dies on spot after collision with speeding car

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A speeding car hit a biker leading to his immediate death in Sector 75 area here, said police on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:39 IST

Yogi Adityanath likely to expand his Cabinet shortly

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may effect the much-awaited expansion of Cabinet soon.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:38 IST

Punjab government brings 4500 journalists under SSBY scheme

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Punjab Government under chief minister Amarinder Singh has brought journalists into the ambit of its recently launched flagship universal health insurance scheme 'Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana' (SSBY) according to an official statement.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:34 IST

Instead of Uttam Pradesh, UP now known as Hatya Pradesh:...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader and former Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at Yogi Adityanath government in the state, saying that the state which should be known as "Uttam Pradesh is now known as Hatya Pradesh".

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:27 IST

Tejasvi Surya claims Jain brethren attacked in Bengaluru over...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday expressed concern over the alleged attack on Jains by a "few rowdy elements" in Bengaluru over "Hindi written on a banner of a temple".

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:04 IST

Keen to reopen all communication channels: J-K advisor to Guv

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor, K Vijay Kumar, on Sunday said that after the abrogation of article 370, communication channels here were reduced as an essential preventive measure to ensure they are not misused.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:50 IST

Punjab Agri Dept raids shops selling fake pesticides, agri-inputs

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Punjab's Agriculture Department has raided several shops and godowns where fake pesticides and agricultural inputs were manufactured and seized a huge amount of illegal substances.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:40 IST

Punjab: Life severely impacted in Koom Khurd village due to...

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Life in Koom Khurd village near Ludhiana has been severely impacted after the level of water in the Sutlej River rose following the release of water from Ropar Headworks on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:37 IST

Hooda slams Congress leaders for not supporting abrogation of Article 370

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday came down heavily on his own party leaders for not supporting the abrogation of Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:25 IST

Runaway child rescued from Odisha train

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) have rescued an eight-year-old boy from a train in East Coast Railway in Odisha on Sunday. The minor had run away from his home out of fear that his parents would send him to school.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:20 IST

Delhi: Woman allegedly set ablaze by in-laws in Nizamuddin

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A woman was allegedly set ablaze on Sunday by her in-laws in Nizamuddin area here.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:15 IST

UP: Journalist, his brother shot dead in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A journalist and his brother were shot dead during a fight between two families in Madhonagar area here on Sunday, police said.

