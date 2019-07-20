Rain causes waterlogging in Delhi, triggers traffic jams

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A few minutes of rainfall brought relief to the people in Delhi on Saturday, but several major roads of the city witnessed waterlogging and traffic jams.

Rainwater accumulated on the route to the domestic airport of the capital due to heavy rain in the city this morning.

Not only that, some areas adjoining Delhi such as Gurugram were also choked for few hours due to rain showers. Commuters were stuck at Sohna Road, Udhyog Vihar, Hero Honda Chowk etc.

According to Skymet, the national capital is set to witness dry weather with isolated rains due to the absence of any significant weather system in the surrounding of Delhi as the axis of Monsoon Trough is at a significant distance from the South of Delhi and the weak Western Disturbance is moving across the eastern parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"As the axis of Monsoon Trough will shift northwards, the next spell of rain and thundershowers is expected around July 24," the weather forecasting agency added.

Today, the maximum and minimum temperature of Delhi is hovering around 37 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius with relative humdity 82 per cent. (ANI)

