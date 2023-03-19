Rain damage crops in Rajasthan's Alwar, farmers demand compensation from govt

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], March 19 (ANI): The weather change in Shahjahanpur Neemrana Behrod of Alwar district has increased the problems of local farmers as heavy rain accompanied by strong wind and hail damaged crops in the region.

While talking to ANI, a local resident, Mukul Singh Chauhan said, "There has been a loss in millet cultivation earlier also, but till now no compensation has been received from the government, and due to rain once again today, the concern of the farmers has increased.

"There is a heavy loss in the cultivation of wheat and mustard due to the change in weather. The crop is ripe and the farmers have just harvested the crop and some crops such as Wheat and Mustard are standing. Now we only request the government to give compensation for this crop," he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said, "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain are also expected in parts of Haryana and Rajasthan. IMD predicted light-intensity rain/drizzle in adjoining isolated places in South Delhi and NCR, and hail storms were predicted in the adjoining areas of Behror in Rajasthan."

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana) Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Rajgarh (Rajasthan)," IMD added.

Notably, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) issued a wet weather warning of a Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain for various areas of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana on Sunday.



"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Nuh, Hodal (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana, Jalesar, Firozabad, Shikohabad (U.P.)," RWFC, New Delhi said.

"Light-intensity rain or drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Sahaswan, Atrauli, Badayun, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Etah, Sadabad, Tundla, Mainpuri, Agra (U.P.) Deeg (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours," added RWFC.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday said that there will be isolated rainfall throughout the country in the next few days while heavy rain is expected in Meghalaya and Assam today.

"There will be isolated rainfall throughout India. There is a yellow alert for most states of India. Orange alert for north-eastern conditions. Tomorrow we are expecting heavy rain in Meghalaya and Assam," an IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy said while speaking to ANI.

An orange alert asks authorities concerned to "be prepared" to respond to any emergency situation arising out of weather change while the yellow alert signifies that the weather could change, and hence people should be vigilant.

"This month we are seeing western disturbances being deep. These deep western disturbances when interacting with Indian regions with the low-level wind that generally comes due to summer heating increase the severity of thunderstorms," she added.

"We expect a rising trend for the next 6-7 days, and the weather will be pleasant. There will be rainfall activity and thunderstorms in the country's eastern half. Western disturbances are moving eastwards. Severe weather will increase," she added. (ANI)

