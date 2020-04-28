Rain disrupts essential supplies in AP's Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): The heavy downpour in the region since last two days have disrupted the normal life as a temporary road at Sitanagaram got washed away in flood waters from Suvarnamukhi river.

Due to which, the transport facilities between Parvathipuram and Vizianagaram came to a halt, hitting the supplies of essentials during the lockdown.

Commuters are now using a alternate roads to reach their respective destinations, even as the vehicles carrying essential commodities are stuck due to the damaged road.

Further, the bridge on Suvarnamukhi river was closed due to the repair work. (ANI)

