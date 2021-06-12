Rain, dust storm in Delhi bring relief from heat

New Delhi [India[, June 11 (ANI): Delhi witnessed dust storm followed by rain on Thursday night, bringing relief to Delhites from scorching heat.

The mercury level dropped with the sudden change of weather as a minimum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius was recorded.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with wind 30-50 kmph would occur intermittently over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi, Sonipat, Panipat, Palwal, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Jind, Jhajjar, Faridabad, Ballabgarh (Haryana), Bagpath, Baraut, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Noida, Greater-Noida, Dadri, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Modinagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Khekra (U.P) during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

The IMD, in its bulletin, today said that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places is very likely over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab for the next three days.

The weather forecasting agency predicted that heavy rainfall over Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on June 13. (ANI)