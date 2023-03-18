Rain, hail lash Uttar Pradesh districts, CM Yogi takes stock

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Lalitpur in Bundelkhand district of Uttar Pradesh witnessed unseasonal rainfall accompanied by a hailstorm on Saturday, damaging fields and sown crops in the region.

As per visuals, after the hailstorm, many farm fields was entirely blanketed with hail.

Speaking to ANI, a farmer said, "Our crops have suffered damage due to rain, hailstorm and change in the weather."

A wheat farmer stated that farmers expect some relief from the district administration for their damaged crops. "Most of my crops have been destroyed. Farmers are already in debt and this has increased their problems. We expect some relief from the district administration," he told ANI.

District Magistrate Lalitpur Alok Singh has instructed all SDMs to inspect affected areas and provide reports immediately on crop damage due to hailstorms.

DM Lalitpur took to Twitter and said, "Deputy District Magistrate should report after examining the areas affected by the hailstorm. Gave instructions to the officials so that the affected persons can get permissible help from the government".



Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officers to conduct relief work in view of rain and hailstorm in various districts, according to a statement by the chief minister's office. He has instructed to provide permissible relief amount of Rs 4 lakh to each family which has been affected.

He also said that financial assistance should be provided immediately to people whose houses have been damaged or animals have been harmed.

The Chief Minister has also given instructions that after assessing the damage caused to the crops, the report should be provided to the government so that further action can be taken in this regard.

Currently, various states in the country are witnessing unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm.

The city of Udaipur in Rajasthan witnessed heavy rains earlier today, which were followed by a hailstorm.

Earlier on March 7 the sudden change in the weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh hit the farmers hard as their crops were damaged due to the heavy rain and hailstorm. Seeing the trouble of the farmers, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh ordered to conduct of a survey for the loss of the farmers.

The wheat crops in the district like Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, etc got grounded due to the strong wind and hailstorms. On the contrary, many other crops were also damaged in other parts of the state which include Mandsaur, Ratlam, Neemuch, Alirajpur and Agar Malwa due to hailstorms. (ANI)

