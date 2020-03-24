Rain lashes Delhi, cloudy days ahead

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): The national capital witnessed an unusual weather for the month of March on Tuesday afternoon with heavy rains lashing several parts of Delhi, accompanied by thunderstorm.

The capital witnessed a sunny morning on Tuesday but the sky turned cloudy by noon.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted partly clouded sky along with very slight possibility of rain for the coming week in Delhi.

"On March 24 the sky will remain partly cloudy, light rain or thundershower are also forecasted. On March 25-partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain/thundershowers," IMD had said in it's weather bulletin.

"For March 26-Partly cloudy sky, strong winds. March 27-Partly cloudy sky. Light rain/Drizzle. March 28-Partly cloudy sky. Possibility of thundery development. March 29 and March 30-Partly cloudy sky," it added.

The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi's Safdarjung region on Tuesday hovers at 18.6 degree Celsius. (ANI)

