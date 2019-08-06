The capital witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, bringing respite to people from the humid weather. Photo/ANI
The capital witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, bringing respite to people from the humid weather.

Rain lashes Delhi

Aug 06, 2019

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Delhi on Tuesday morning witnessed heavy showers bringing relief from the sultry weather but also traffic congestion on the roads.
Few short intense spells of rain and thundershower activity is predicted for today. Light to moderate rainfall is likely till Wednesday, while on Thursday (August 8), the city will witness rain or thundershowers.
Traffic congestion were reported in certain areas of the city due to waterlogging.
According to private weather forecaster, Skymet weather, the showers can be attributed to the northward movement of Monsoon Trough, which is coming closer to Delhi and NCR area.
On Friday (August 9), skies will be generally cloudy with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm, the IMD said.
IMD said the city will have a "generally cloudy sky" and temperatures for the day are predicted at maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius.
Many parts of Delhi also witnessed rainfall on Monday, bringing respite to locals from the humid weather. (ANI)

Aug 06, 2019

