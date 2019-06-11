People play in the rain outside as heavy showers lash different parts of the city. Photo/ANI
People play in the rain outside as heavy showers lash different parts of the city. Photo/ANI

Rain lashes different parts of Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 01:51 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Rain accompanied by heavy wind lashed several parts of the city on Monday night, bringing the mercury down by a few notches.
Heavy rain showers were witnessed in some areas of Churchgate, Kandiwali West, Vile Parle and Thane, giving much-needed respite from the sultry heat.
People were seen playing on the streets and getting drenched in the downpour.
On Sunday too there were rains and thunder in some parts of the city including Wadala, Ghatkopar, Mankhurd, Govandi, Bhandup to Mulund area.
Mumbai would witness monsoon officially by June 16 to 17, while pre-monsoon showers are likely to occur by next week, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
Maximum temperature touched 36.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the minimum temperature was a normal 25.8 degrees Celsius, as per the weather department.
Many parts of Maharashtra are still under the grip of acute water crisis and drought-like-situation. To counter the prevalent issue, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has allocated Rs 30 crore for cloud seeding. (ANI)

