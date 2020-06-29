New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi-NCR on Monday witnessed rainfall with heavy winds following a change in weather.
Several parts of the national capital including Vijay Chowk and India gate received rains.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted 'generally cloudy sky with light rain' in the city for today. (ANI)
Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings relief from scorching heat
ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2020 19:37 IST
