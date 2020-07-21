Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Light showers, accompanied by cool breeze and thunderstorm, lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy spell of rain at few places over the national capital till 1 am on Tuesday.

Several parts of Delhi including Vijay Chowk, Moti Bagh, Daryaganj, Dwarka and India gate received rains.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain with wind speed 20-40 kmph occurred over and adjoining areas of some parts of Northeast Delhi, East Delhi, Preet Vihar, Defence Colony, Southeast Delhi, Noida, Panipat, Gannaur, Baraut, Sonipat, Sohna, Ballabgarh, Dadri, Ghaziabad and Faridabad," IMD said.

On Sunday, the streets of Delhi-NCR got waterlogged and roads were aplenty following heavy rainfall.

While the rains did bring relief from the soaring temperature in the city, it had counterproductive effects on its residents as many got stuck due to waterlogging and traffic jam.

Besides issues with the civic amenities, in another incident, a man was found dead at the Minto Bridge area on Sunday.

Identified as Kundan Singh, aged 60, allegedly drowned and died in the waterlogged area following heavy downpour in the city. (ANI)