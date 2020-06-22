New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of the national capital early morning on Monday.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy sky with light rain for today.
The national capital has been witnessing thunderstorms, accompanied by rains for the past two days bringing relief to all, after temperature soared above 40 degrees Celsius.
IMD On Friday said that conditions may become favourable for advancement of SW Monsoon in Delhi and Haryana around June 25. (ANI)
Rain lashes parts of Delhi on Monday morning
ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2020 06:26 IST
