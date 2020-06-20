Rain lashes parts of Delhi on Saturday morning

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of the national capital early on Saturday morning.

Earlier today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorm accompanied with rain and gusty winds of speed 30-50 kmph would occur at and adjoining areas of Delhi NCR.

"04:20 IST - Thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds of speed 30-50 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of Hisar, Hansi, Jind, Meham, Bhiwani, Rohtak, entire Delhi and adjoining NCR (Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gr Noida) during next 2 hours," said IMD in a tweet earlier today.

The southwest monsoon is unlikely to progress further till June 21, however, conditions may become favorable for its advancement in Delhi and Haryana around June 25, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. (ANI)