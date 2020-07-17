New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): After experiencing heatwave for days, rain-lashed in parts of the national capital on Friday morning.
Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that thunderstorm accompanied by rain would occur in the Delhi today.
According to IMD, most parts of Delhi-NCR are likely to witness heavy rain with thunderstorm till July 21. (ANI)
Rain lashes parts of Delhi
ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2020 13:06 IST
