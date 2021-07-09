Rain lashes parts of Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Thursday night with the weather department forecasting thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in isolated places of entire Delhi and Haryana during the next two hours.

Earlier around 10:45 pm, India Meteorological Department informed that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 kilometre per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi and Haryana during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi, Sonipat, Bawal, Rewari (Haryana), Narora, Debai, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Mathura, Modinagar, Meerut, (U.P.) Khairthal, Laxmangarh, Alwar, Tizara (Rajasthan) during next 2 hrs," India Meteorological Department informed. (ANI)

