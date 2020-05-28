Rain lashes parts of Kolkata

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): A week after super cyclone Amphan struck West Bengal that claimed 86 lives, rainfall lashed out in parts of Kolkata.

As per an earlier prediction by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of Kolkata is to receive moderate thunderstorm and lightning, accompanied with squall with wind speed 50-60 km per hour and light to moderate rainfall.

Earlier today, senior scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Naresh Kumar said, "... there will be a reduction in heatwave from May 28 onwards. And thereafter, under the influence of western disturbance, we will receive rainfalls. Even plains will also receive light to moderate rainfall. Thereafter, the heatwave condition will be abated in most parts of the country." (ANI)

