Rain lashes parts of Patna, Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 22 (ANI): As the southwest monsoon further advances, parts of Patna are drenched in rains on Saturday.

The weather conditions that were forecasted by the Indian Meteorological (IMD), Patna centre predicted that the city is likely to see thunderstorm with lightning today and tomorrow and receive heavy rain for two days from June 24.

On Friday, IMD stated that favourable conditions to be seen in the Deccan plateau and some parts of mid-north-central and eastern regions as a result of the approaching southwest monsoon. The regions mentioned by the IMD also included Bihar.

"Conditions are becoming favourable as the further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of Central Arabian sea," added the IMD bulletin.

Nonetheless, southwest monsoon paved the way in Kolkata, New Delhi and some parts of Bihar as well, reported Skymet on Thursday.

The advancement of monsoon has taken place in view of the formation of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. (ANI)

