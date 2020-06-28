Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Rain lashed parts of Pune on Sunday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city for today.

"Thunderstorm observed (from 17:30 hours IST yesterday to 08:30 hours IST of today) at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, north interior Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rayalaseema, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura," read an IMD bulletin on Sunday.

"Warnings (valid up to 08:30 hours IST of next day) -- For today, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Assam, Meghalaya; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim," read the bulletin.

IMD further stated that "heavy rainfall" would be observed at "isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe." (ANI)