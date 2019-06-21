Rain lashes Ranchi, Ludhiana

Ranchi/Ludhiana (Jharkhand/Punjab)[India] June 20 (ANI): With temperatures soaring and heatwaves being declared in various states in the past, Ludhiana and Ranchi woke up to showers of rain, giving a much-needed respite from the scorching heat.

Nonetheless, southwest monsoon paved its way in Kolkata, New Delhi and some parts of Bihar as well, reported Skymet.

The advancement of monsoon has taken place in view of the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, which is currently over Northeast Bay of Bengal: Skymet added.

Some spells of rain were also seen in parts of South Konkan and Goa.

Last week, Ludhiana struggled with a massive heatwave with the mercury rising up to 42 degree Celsius.

Along with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Ranchi is no exception from the severe water crisis. This year, various ponds and hand pumps dried up in the capital city of Jharkhand due to the underground water falling deeper than ever in the state. (ANI)

