Rain lashes several parts of Delhi-NCR, spell of showers to continue till 6 am

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Light showers, accompanied by cool breeze and thunderstorms, lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted moderate to heavy intensity rains over few places in Delhi, and adjoining areas of Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, among others.

The IMD has further said that the rains will continue to occur over isolated places in Delhi and nearby regions till 6 am on Wednesday.

Drizzles and mild showers have continued in Delhi and adjoining areas over the past two days.

However, earlier on Sunday, the streets of Delhi-NCR got waterlogged and roads were aplenty following heavy rainfall. While the rains did bring relief from the soaring temperature in the city, it had counterproductive effects on its residents as many got stuck due to waterlogging and traffic jams. (ANI)

