Rain lashes several parts of Hyderabad, brings respite to people

Hyderabad, (Telangana) [India], March 16 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Thursday bringing much-needed respite amid the summer heat lowering temperatures a few notches below normal at a few places.

Vikarabad district, Marpally village and parts of Zaheerabad in Telangana received rains accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorms on Thursday.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert in the entire region of Telangana, in view of the hailstorm in one or two places in the state along with the possibility of gusty winds for the next two days.

"Light to moderate rains are likely expected at a few places in Telangana on Thursday and Friday and at many places," an IMD official said.

According to Nagaratna, Director at Meteorological centre, Hyderabad a trough is formed at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level from Bangladesh and its surrounding area through West Bengal and Odisha to north coastal Andhra Pradesh.



"Another trough is formed at 0.9 km above sea level from southern Tamil Nadu through central and interior Karnataka and Goa to northern Konkan," he informed.

The state is likely to experience scattered thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (wind speed 30 to 40 kmph) along with hail and heavy rains with thunder and lightning on Thursday and Friday, he informed.

As per the radar information, it seems on Thursday, there will be thunderstorm activity in Vikarabad and surrounding areas along with gusty winds extending towards Hyderabad, Rangareddy, the IMD official said.

The thunderstorm activity is likely in and around Hyderabad. Lightning is also likely in one or two places in Telangana, the official informed.

The IMD in Nagpur has also issued a yellow alert for the next three days and an orange alert for the next 24 hours in a few parts of the state.

'There is a possibility of rain accompanied with storms, wind and lightning in some districts of Vidarbha," an IMD official said.

"Hailstorm is likely to occur in Gadchiroli, Gondia, Yavatmal and Nagpur. An orange alert has been issued for the next 24 hours and a yellow alert has been issued for the next three days," the official informed. (ANI)

