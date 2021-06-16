Rain lashes various parts of Mumbai, Thane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Moderate to intense spells of rains continue to lash isolated places in parts of Mumbai and Thane.



Parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai have been witnessing light rains since Tuesday morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an yellow alert indicating heavy rains till June 17 in Mumbai.



This year the onset of monsoon was declared on June 9, two days before its official onset date.



In wake of heavy rains, a parked car got swallowed by a sinkhole within seconds in a residential complex in Mumbai. The video of the vehicle submerging has gone viral all over social media.

Meanwhile, the IMD in its daily bulletin on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Maharashtra.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal," it said.

Meanwhile, the weather department also predicted light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

"Light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South- West Delhi, Charkhodadri, Sohna, Rewadi, Palwal, Bhiwani (Haryana), Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours." (ANI)







