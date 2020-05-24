Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Heavy rain with lightning and thunderstorms in the Krishna district on Saturday caused extensive damages to the roads and interrupted power supply.
Trees fell down on the roads causing blockade and electricity poles were uprooted.
It also caused extensive damage to the mango crop in the area. (ANI)
Rain, thunderstorm cause extensive damage in AP's Krishna district
ANI | Updated: May 24, 2020 03:55 IST
