Rain, thunderstorm likely in parts of Himachal today: IMD

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:54 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Several parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with light to moderate rainfall on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm may occur at Dharamshala, Mandi, Manali, Kullu, Bilaspur, Una, Palampur, Hamirpur, Solan, and Shimla, the IMD said in its bulletin.
The weather forecasting agency has also predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places in the state from Sunday. (ANI)

Poverty compels locals in this UP village to mortgage their children

Shivpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Extreme poverty has compelled poor families living in Mudheni village of Shivpuri district to mortgage their children to shepherds in order to have a steady source of income.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:01 IST

Nine dead as floods continue to wreak havoc in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): So far nine people have died in Karnataka as floods continue to batter the state.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:46 IST

Two gates of Indravati dam opened in rain-battered Odisha

Nabarangpur (Odisha) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Following relentless rain that triggered flash floods here, two gates of Indravati dam were opened on Friday to release excessive water.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:35 IST

2 dead in Chamoli cloudburst, rescue ops underway

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A woman and a child died on Friday after a cloudburst occurred in Padmalla and Faldiya Gaon village of Dewal block in Chamoli district.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:28 IST

Maharashtra rains: Around 500 people stranded, buses stuck in Kohlapur

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Eight buses and as many as 500 passengers remain stranded near the hem of the Kohlapur city, as several parts of Maharashtra witnessed heavy downpour giving rise to flood-like situation in the state.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:08 IST

J-K: Govt officials to ensure supply of commodities during Eid al-Adha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Ahead of Eid al-Adha, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Zone on Friday said that government officials will reach out to people in every "nook and corner of each district" to ensure that they have adequate supply of various commodities.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:54 IST

UP: Autorickshaw driver held after tourist uses his phone to...

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Police has taken into custody an autorickshaw driver, whose mobile phone was allegedly used by a tourist to make a bomb threat call to blow up Prem Mandir in Vrindavan and Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:34 IST

Samjhauta Express carrying 76 Indian, 41 Pakistani nationals...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Samjhauta Express, the bilateral train service between India and Pakistan, on Friday reached Delhi with 76 Indian and 41 Pakistani nationals on board.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:22 IST

Wayanad: Two dead due landslide after heavy rain

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Two people died in Meppadi area of Wayanad district on Friday due to landslides following heavy rains, the NDRF said.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:47 IST

Kathua: Youths welcome abrogation of Article 370, hoist national...

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Few students of Government Degree College in Kathua hoisted national flag on the entry gate of the institution to welcome the decision on abrogation of Article 370 in the region.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:38 IST

It was an honour to witness you receiving Bharat Ratna: PM Modi...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he felt honoured to have witnessed former president Pranab Mukherjee receiving India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna at a grand ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 09:51 IST

K'taka: Bus services affected due to heavy rains

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): In wake of incandescent rainfall in Karnataka, bus services in certain routes were cancelled.

