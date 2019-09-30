Rain water enters into Jakkanpur Police Station in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India] Sept 30 (ANI): With incessant rains in the region resulting in water logging in many areas of Patna, Jakkanpur Police Station has also been flooded by the rainwater on Monday.

"The water has been here since the past three days. Today the water level has reduced. No government officials have come to see the situation" Lalji Madal, a police officer told ANI.

"We are facing a lot of problems, the motor is not working and we have to bring drinking water from some other place, said another person from the station.

Many districts of the State including the state capital Patna is witnessing the flood-like situation. The city has been witnessing acute waterlogging, with residents resorting to unusual modes of transportation in order to move from one place to another.

Meanwhile, the rescue forces including NDRF and SDRF are working in full swing to provide relief and rescue to the stranded people here.

According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 29 people have died in the state due to rainfall-related incidents so far.

The state government has requested the Indian Air Force (IAF) for two helicopters for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines, in the flood-affected areas of the region.

Dewatering machines have also been sought by state to provide relief in the flood-affected areas.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday afternoon visited the severely flooded areas of the state capital and issued necessary instructions to the officials for resolving the issue.

As per the weather forecasting report by India Meteorological Department, Patna will receive more rainfall for the next few days accompanied by thunderstorms. (ANI)

