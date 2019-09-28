Rain water seeps into Nalanda Medical College and hospital in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Heavy rainfall threw life out of gear in here on Saturday. The Nalanda Medical College hospital was inundated with water, forcing doctors and paramedical staff to carry out practice in the knee-deep waters.

This medical college is the second-largest government hospital in Patna and is spread over 100 acres.

Visuals accessed from the medical centre shows that wards and corridors are flooded with unclean stagnant water. The dirty water from the outside also seeped into the wards forcing patients and their kins to stay on the beds for a long period of time.

Last year also, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital got flooded with rainwater, with ICU partially submerged under the water. The fishes were also spotted swimming in the ICU. (ANI)

