Rainfall in August likely to be 99% of LPA, says IMD

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that rainfall during August is likely to be 99 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

The IMD said that there can be variations of 9 per cent in this forecast.

In a statement, the IMD said, "Qualitatively, the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 100 per cent of the LPA with a model error of 8 per cent."

"The probabilistic forecast suggests that the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half of southwest monsoon season (August to September) is most likely to be normal (94-106 per cent of LPA) with a probability of 45 per cent," it added. (ANI)

