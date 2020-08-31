Rainfall likely in Bengaluru today: IMD

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Bengaluru city is likely to experience rainfall on Sunday and Monday, informed C S Patil, Scientist and Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru.

C S Patil further informed that the coastal districts of the state will very likely receive light to moderate widespread rainfall from Sunday to Tuesday, and widespread rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Karnataka coastal districts are very likely to receive light to moderate widespread rainfall from August 30 to September 1 and widespread rainfall on September 2nd, and 3rd. Bengaluru city is very likely to experience rain on August 30th and 31st," said Patil.

He further added that yellow alert has been issued in Uttar Kannada, Udupi and Dakshin Kannada districts as they are very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Uttar Kannada, Udupi and Dakshin Kannada districts very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on September 2nd and 3rd for which yellow alert is issued. North interior Karnataka very likely to experience scattered rainfall from August 30 to September 1," he added. (ANI)

