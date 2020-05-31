Rainfall to intensify in Goa from May 31: IMD

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 31 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that a low-pressure area is going to form over south-east and east-central Arabian Sea and rainfall is going to intensify in Goa from May 31.

"A low-pressure area is going to form over southeast and east-central Arabian sea on May 31. As a result, the rainfall is going to intensify in Goa from May 31. One or two areas will get heavy rainfall in the next three days," said Rahul M, Scientist-B, IMD Goa.

He added, "The low-pressure area over south-east and east-central Arabian sea is expected to intensify into a depression, due to which winds will blow at a speed of up to 55 kilometres per hour in coastal regions of Goa on June 1 and June 2." (ANI)

